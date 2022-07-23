Leaving children unattended in vehicles punishable in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned that leaving children unattended in a vehicle is a crime punishable by law and appealed to motorists and parents not to forget children inside vehicles.

As part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, the police said deaths that occur when a young child is left unattended in a vehicle and is unable to leave, while internal temperatures rise to unbearable levels, have previously been reported in the UAE and asked parents to observe caution.

Last Thursday, Abu Dhabi Police released a video clip, showing a parent leaving a young child behind in a locked car as he is headed to a store and said that practice must be stopped especially in this summer weather as endangering children’s lives is a crime punishable by law.

The police said whoever is proven to be negligent in such cases will be referred to the judicial authorities for legal action.

The police said that leaving children in vehicles may cause their death or suffocation and in cases where the vehicle is not locked children may end up trapped inside if they tamper with the controls or the locks.

Lack of oxygen and high temperatures inside the vehicle and children fiddle with the transmission may lead to an accident, police added.

Leaving children in the car also draws the attention to robber who can exploit the situation and steal car or kidnap the child while police also said that rising internal temperatures can cause organ damage due to heatstroke or even death by suffocation.