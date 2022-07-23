Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Five jailed in Dubai for stealing vapes, e-cigarettes worth Php 1.2M

Staff Report7 hours ago

A Dubai court has sentenced five people to three-months in jail for stealing vapes and e-cigarettes.

The gang stole over AED 80,000 (Php 1.2M) worth of vaping devices and e-cigarettes from a parked car in Dubai.

The men aged in their 20s stole 19 boxes of e-cigarettes and AED 6,000 in cash left by a company driver from a car parked at International City the Dubai Criminal Court.

The Dubai Police reported theft in the area on March 13 from a Toyota Fortuner outside victims home in the Chinese district of the community.

After waking up in the morning the car’s windows were found by him to be smashed and vapes and e-cigarettes worth AED 80,000 had been stolen.

The two cars used in the raid were identified through surveillance cameras and five men were later arrested.

