Burj Khalifa offers AED 60 promo for UAE residents this summer

Filipinos and UAE residents who wish to visit the top of Burj Khalifa will cost only AED 60 per person.

The UAE residents can enjoy views of the city from Levels 124 and 125 for only AED 60 per person and compared to a standard ticket, which charges AED 159, this is less than half the price.

The special summer offer is valid until September 30, 2022 including all public holidays and to take advantage of the deal.

Visitors must show a genuine Emirates ID at the booking desks when they arrive. Visitors must purchase their tickets online at thetop.ae, the Burj Khalifa website to avail the offer.

