UAE telecom regulator debunks rumors of ransomware spread via viral messages online

The UAE’s telecom regulator has rejected a viral message related to the spread of ransomware.

The message says that clicking on a link about a “Malaysian plane crashing into the sea” will cause the spread of the phone virus and that the UAE and US are the countries most affected by ransomware.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) took to Twitter to clarify that the message was fake and urged residents not to respond to it which claims that the attack is the “most violent” and that “no one knows where it came from”.

The TDRA earlier debunked rumours about phones being hacked through calls about COVID vaccine, VPN fines and cash rewards ‘offered by the government’.

