Senator Gatchalian seeks to impose higher taxes for wealthy individuals

The Philippine Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is looking at imposing more taxes on wealthy individuals to boost government income.

Gatchalian, poised to become the next chairman of the Senate committee on ways and means in the 19th Congress, in an interview on Dobol B TV said that it is curious that the country’s billionaires are not among its top taxpayers.

“Makikita natin may lumalabas na billionaires list… Wala dun sa mga pangalang iyon ang top taxpayers natin,” said Gatchalian.

Gatchalian said country’s top taxpayers are mostly TV and movie personalities. “Pero yung mga nasa billionaires list, wala kang makikita doon [sa listahan ng top taxpayers]. Doon ka magtataka,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Higher taxes on alcohol, cigarettes in Philippines

He is planning to file a bill that will add more taxes on the rich.

“Meron talagang dapat ayusin sa sistema natin para yung mga may kaya o yung mayayaman ay mas mataasan naman ang kanilang bayaran,” he said.

“Walang magagawa kung salita nang salita pero di maghahanap ng pondong mapagkukunan,” he added later in the interview.