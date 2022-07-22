Robin Padilla pushes for legalization of medical marijuana

Neophyte Senator Robin Padilla is advocating for the legalization of medical marijuana or cannabis as compassionate alternative means of medical treatment” in the country.

Padilla has recently filed Senate Bill No. 230 or the “Medical Cannabis Compassionate Access Act of the Philippines”.

Under the bill, medical cannabis is permitted “to treat or alleviate a qualified patient’s debilitating medical condition or symptoms.”

The proposed law allows the acquisition, possession, transportation, delivery, dispensation, administration, cultivation, or manufacturing for medical purposes.

“The State should, by way of exception, allow the use of cannabis for compassionate purposes to promote the health and well-being of citizens proven to be in dire need of such while at the same time providing the strictest regulations to ensure that abuses for casual use or profiteering be avoided,” Padilla explained in his bill.

Cancer; glaucoma; multiple sclerosis; damage to the nervous system of the spinal cord, with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity; epilepsy; positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS); and rheumatoid arthritis or similar chronic autoimmune inflammatory disorders will be the debilitating conditions that can avail medical marijuana.

Severe nausea of any cause; sleep disorders including insomnia and sleep apnea; mood disorders including severe anxiety, panic attacks, bipolar disorder, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and social anxiety disorder; and recurring migraine headaches will also form part of medical conditions that can opt to use medical marijuana.

The bill authorized the Department of Health to form Medical Cannabis Compassionate Centers (MCCC) in tertiary hospitals that will facilitate all transactions related to marijuana.

“The DOH shall issue registry identification cards to qualified medical cannabis patients, which shall also contain a QR code unique to every qualified patient,” the bill also stated.

Violators of the bill may face imprisonment of up to 12 years and a P10 million fine if a patient will sell or abuse it.

Doctors may face 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to P10 million if they will certify and prescribe medical cannabis without proper license or if patients are not qualified for the use of medical marijuana.