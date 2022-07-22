New gold import rules in UAE to fine violators up to AED 5M

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will introduce a new set of regulations on gold imports to prevent money laundering, financing of terrorism and illegal organisations in line with international rules.

The UAE Ministry of Economy (MoE) announced the new guidelines to enhance oversight of the trade and circulation of gold in line with international standards on Thursday, July 21.

The Due Diligence Regulations for Responsible Sourcing of Gold, in line with the Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018 concerning anti-money laundering, seeks responsible sourcing of gold by precious metal importers and refiners to consolidate the UAE’s position as a leading global centre for bullion.

Safeya Al Safi, Director of the Anti-Money Laundering Department at the Ministry of Economy said that adherence to these guidelines is mandatory for all gold refineries operating in the country starting from next January.

Those found in breach of the regulations face fines in the range of AED 50,000 to AED 5 million ($13,623 to $1.36m).

Al Safi said that the new guidelines support legislation to counter money laundering and combat terrorism financing, in line with the directives of the “Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and its annex related to gold.”

“These guidelines will enhance the competitiveness of our national business and investment environment and strengthen our national economy’s reputation at the regional and global levels,” she added.

Among the key points of the regulations are hiring an in-house employee to handle compliance tasks within the controlled facilities and new provisions on training programme for everyone participating in the process of gold supply chain. It also underscores several conditions on choosing accredited auditors based on international best practices.

The accredited auditors are listed on the Ministry’s website.