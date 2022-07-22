Marcos still finishing SONA speech – Rodriguez

Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez said that President Bongbong Marcos is still finishing his speech for his first State Of the Nation Address or SONA on Monday, July 25.

Rodriguez said the speech is still a ‘work in progress’ and still developing.

“He’s the one writing his Sona message, and he will be very busy. Yesterday we tried to relax his schedule so he can write,” Rodriguez said in an interview.

“But this afternoon, he has devoted it until the weekend, until morning of Monday to finalize his SONA message,” he added.

Rodriguez said the speech of the 17th President will cover the discussions made during the past three Cabinet meetings.

Marcos is also expected to detail plans on economic recovery and the COVID-19 response.

“It’s all about our economy, the economic plans. With the face-to-face opening of this coming school year, it’s all about COVID response,” he said.

Marcos is also expected to tackle the agriculture sector and the food crisis. Marcos is currently the agriculture chief.

“It is his thrust, it is his vision for us not only to have food security but food sovereignty. Meaning, we don’t have to rely on much importation anymore. If we can feed ourselves as a nation, if we can feed ourselves as Filipinos, I think we are on our way to where we want to be much like where our neighbors are,” he added.

The chief executive might also lay down his plans towards digitization.

“Very much related to COVID response and opening of classes is of course the digitalization, not just with respect to the education of the students but also with the way things are being run in terms of governance,” Rodriguez said.