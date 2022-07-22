DFA reports no Filipino casualties across Europe heat waves

No Filipino casualties have been reported as a result of the blistering heat waves sweeping across Europe (DFA), according to reports from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“The department has instructed our Foreign Service Posts in Europe to monitor the situation regarding the current heat wave being experienced in Europe,” said DFA Deputy Assistant Secretary Gonar Musor.

Musor stated that Philippine embassies and consulates in Europe continue to remind the local Filipino community to take the necessary precautions against the heat wave’s negative effects.

This month, several parts of Europe have been hit by scorching heat and wildfires, causing air pollution to rise across the continent.

“So far, no report has been received of casualties involving our Filipino citizens.”

On July 19, Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service scientists predicted “very high levels” of surface ozone pollution across a large region of Europe as temperatures rose.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that poor air quality has a negative impact, especially on the most vulnerable people.