Abu Dhabi court orders woman to pay AED 10,000 to ex-husband for deserting him

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ordered a woman to pay her ex-husband AED 10,000 in compensation for moral damages after she left him and established an unlawful relationship with another person.

The husband initially filed a case demanding that his ex-wife pay him AED 30,000 in compensation for materials and ethical damages, beside the bills that he incurred for taking care of their two children.

The woman filed for divorce before the incident and refused her custody of the children. The appellant stressed that his divorcee’s betrayal of him during their marriage caused him damage.

The court ordered the ex-wife to pay her ex-husband Dhs10,000 in compensation for the moral damages but rejected to compensate him financially because the case papers were devoid of evidence that he had suffered material damage due to the incident.

The United Arab Emirates has strict impositions on extramarital affairs which are processed by the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases. Punishment for conviction of adultery is not less than one year in prison.

