9 out of 10 of Monkeypox cases transmitted through sexual activity – new study

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine released on Thursday showed that 95% of monkeypox cases recorded have been transmitted through sexual activity.

The study in the journal was the largest study to date on the virus. This amid the World Health Organization experts debated whether to classify the outbreak as a global health emergency, the highest alarm it can sound.

The research was spearheaded by the Queen Mary University of London and looked at 528 confirmed infections in 16 countries, between April 27 and June 24, 2022.

“It is important to stress that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection in the traditional sense; it can be acquired through any kind of close physical contact,” John Thornhill, the author of the study said in a statement in a report on Agence France-Presse.

“However, our work suggests that most transmissions so far have been related to sexual activity — mainly, but not exclusively, amongst men who have sex with men,” he added.

“This research study increases our understanding of the ways it is spread and the groups in which it is spreading which will aid rapid identification of new cases and allow us to offer prevention strategies,” Thornhill continued.

98% of the infected were gay or bisexual men and 41% had HIV and the median age was 38. The average sex partners in the last three months was five, and around a third were known to have visited sex-on-site venues such as sex parties or saunas within the previous month.

Researchers however reminded that the virus can be spread via any close physical contact, such as respiratory droplets and potentially through clothing and other surfaces.

Some showed symptoms that are not previously linked to monkeypox like single genital lesions and mouth and anus sores.

“Clinical outcomes in this case series were reassuring. Most cases were mild and self-limited, and there were no deaths. Although 13 percent of the persons were admitted to a hospital, no serious complications were reported in the majority of those admitted,” the authors said.