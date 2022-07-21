Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman quits job, gets nearly Php 1M in gratuity

A woman in China received 110,000 yuan (US$16,300 / Php 919,000) for her gratuity from her former female boss after she left her job.

The story has since gone viral on social media after an unnamed woman from Shenzhen left her job with a small company following 11 and a half years of service.

The woman received the money from her female boss, surnamed Zhao and said she was surprised by the amount she received and praised her old boss for her generosity on numerous occasions.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: Can I get my gratuity before I resign?

She also recalled that she had received a 10,000 yuan (US$1,500) red envelope gift on her wedding.

The online users praised the woman’s old boss and one said, “Oh, she is a fairy boss.”

“Where is the company? I’m going to send a job application,” added another one.

