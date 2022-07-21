UAE moon mission on track for launch this November 2022

The UAE’s mission to the moon is on track for launch in November this year aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The mission by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre plans to send a rover named Rashid to the Moon in aboard ispace’s Hakuto-R lander and the Japan-based ispace inc, which will land the Rashid Rover on the moon, said on Wednesday that its Mission 1 (M1) will blast off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

“Upon its deployment from the rocket, the M1 lander will then carry multiple commercial and government payloads including two rovers to the surface of the moon,” the company said.

The rover will land in Lacus Somniorum, the “Lake of Dreams”, close to the lunar equator and UAE’s rover is named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai.

Rashid Rover will be equipped with the latest technologies and innovative devices and it is distinguished by its ability to resist the lunar surface temperature, which drops as minus as 173 degrees Celsius and lander is expected to complete testing by September. Once completed, it will be shipped from Germany to the United States before its planned launch and the explorer will roam all over the surface of the moon.