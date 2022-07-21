Robredo reopens Bayanihan e-Konsulta due to rising COVID-19 cases

Former Vice President Leni Robredo has reactivated her initiative ‘Bayanihan e-konsulta’ providing free telemedicine program which she established during her stint as VP.

On her Facebook page, Robredo called on volunteers whether medical and non-medical personnel.

“Bilang paghahanda, mangangailangan ang programa ng 50 non-medical volunteers at 40 medical volunteers para sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng ating operasyon,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Robredo ends E-Konsulta program, helped 58K beneficiaries

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Robredo said that 1,100 volunteers signed up within the first 20 minutes of her announcement.

“Thank you, The spirit of volunteerism is alive and well,” she said in a tweet.

Robredo reminded volunteers that the e-konsulta will still remain under a remote setup and asked applicants to have their own devices and internet connections.

Robredo closed down the initiative last June 2022 after she ended her term as Vice President. Robredo said in a previous announcement that the free consultation program helped over 58,000 patients—both COVID and non-COVID. 947 volunteers and 1,761 call and chat agents also took part in the initiative.