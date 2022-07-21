PH consulate in New York cautions Filipinos to be vigilant as hate crimes rise

The Philippine Consulate General Elmer Cato on Thursday, July 21, asked Filipinos in New York City to remain vigilant as crime rates there shot up with major crimes soaring by 37 percent compared to the past year and hate crimes increasing by 12.6 percent in the same period.

The Philippine consulate in the city also advised Filipinos taking mass transport to also exercise vigilance as transit crimes have also increased by 55.5 percent compared to last year with the latest statistics released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) showing grand larceny was up by 49 percent this year, grand larceny auto at 46.2 percent; robbery at 39.2 percent; and burglary at 32.9 percent.

Hate crimes in the city have also increase by 12.6 percent, it added.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Two elderly Filipinos beaten in New York