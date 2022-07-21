Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovers ‘oldest galaxy in the universe’

Staff Report

GN-z11 as captured by Hubble | NASA, ESA, P. Oesch (Yale University), G. Brammer (STScI), P. van Dokkum (Yale University), and G. Illingworth (University of California, Santa Cruz)

The James Webb Space Telescope has detected the oldest known galaxy in the universe that existed 13.5 billion years ago.

A scientist who analyzed the data said yesterday they detected the oldest known galaxy in the universe GLASS-z13 which dates back to 300 million years after the Big Bang, about 100 million years earlier than anything previously identified.

This breaks the record set by its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope when it spotted galaxy GN-z11, formed 400 million years after the birth of the universe and the GLASS-z13 was spotted in so-called “early release” data from the orbiting observatory’s main infrared imager, called NIRcam.

“Discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope have been pouring in since the release of its first full-colour science pictures last week,” a report in the New Scientist said.

“This red dot is the oldest galaxy we’ve ever seen! The latest data from the James Webb Space Telescope has helped astronomers find the galaxy, which dates back to just 300 million years after the big bang.

“The galaxy, known as GLASS-z13, has broken the record for the oldest galaxy ever observed by nearly 100 million years.”

