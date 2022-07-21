English, Filipino sought as medium of instruction at kindergarten level in PH

The Philippine Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III has suggested to Vice President Sara Duterte to make English and Filipino as medium of instruction at the kindergarten level in schools.

Presently the mother tongue is required to be used as a medium of instruction from Kindergarten to Grade 3 level under the K to12 law, but Densing said the mother tongue should only be used as an exception and English and Filipino should be used as media of instruction.

RELATED STORY: 4 out of 10 Filipinos unsatisfied with K-12 education program – Pulse Asia

“Being practical about it, if this [mother tongue for kindergarten to Grade 3] has been effective, then why have we failed in the PISA evaluation?” he said in an interview over ABS CBN News Channel.

“Most probably, we reverse, but this requires legislation, we reverse the general rule right now, [which] is we use the mother tongue for K to 3,” he added.

He acknowledged that the adjustment would need legislation and refered to the 2018 ranking of the Philippines in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), where Filipino students fared worst among 79 countries in reading comprehension and second-lowest in both mathematical and scientific literacy.

Densing said he had discussed his suggestion a few times with the vice president, who also serves as DepEd secretary adding, “In major areas in the country, especially in the highly urbanized cities, we can start already with Filipino and English as medium of instruction, and use the mother tongue only as the exception, in case the people in the area are really not introduced to English and Filipino.”