8 out of 10 Filipinos hopeful worst of COVID-19 is over: SWS

A record-high of 8 out of 10 or 83 percent of Filipinos are hopeful that the worst is over with the COVID-19 crisis, a latest poll of Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed.

The national survey conducted from April 19 to 27, 2022, showed that 16 percent of Filipinos fear that the worst of the pandemic might still come.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 respondents nationwide with 360 each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao and during the poll people were asked: “Which of the following best describes your feelings about the COVID-19 crisis in the Philippines? Do you think the worst is behind us or the worst is yet to come?”

RELATED STORY: 4 out of 10 Filipinos believe PH economy will improve in next 12 months

Those who believe the worst of the pandemic had already passed increased by 3 percentage points compared to the December 2021 record of 80 percent while the sampling error margins remained ±2.6 percent for national percentages and ±5.2 percent for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Those fearing “the worst is yet to come” fell from 19 percent in December 2021 to 16 percent in April 2022.