8 out of 10 Filipinos hopeful worst of COVID-19 is over: SWS

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A record-high of 8 out of 10 or 83 percent of Filipinos are hopeful that the worst is over with the COVID-19 crisis, a latest poll of Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed.

The national survey conducted from April 19 to 27, 2022, showed that 16 percent of Filipinos fear that the worst of the pandemic might still come.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 respondents nationwide with 360 each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao and during the poll people were asked: “Which of the following best describes your feelings about the COVID-19 crisis in the Philippines? Do you think the worst is behind us or the worst is yet to come?”

Those who believe the worst of the pandemic had already passed increased by 3 percentage points compared to the December 2021 record of 80 percent while the sampling error margins remained ±2.6 percent for national percentages and ±5.2 percent for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Those fearing “the worst is yet to come” fell from 19 percent in December 2021 to 16 percent in April 2022.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

