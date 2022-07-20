Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman wakes up from two-year coma, accuses brother of murder bid

A West Virginia woman woke up from a two-year coma and reported that the person who attacked her was her brother, according to the local police.

Wanda Palmer, 51, accused her brother of attacking her at her residence near Cottageville, West Virginia, in June 2020 with security forces in Jackson County, West Virginia, stating in a Facebook post that “Wanda Palmer, who was assaulted, beaten and left to die, has now awakened to witness the arrest of her abuser, her brother Daniel Palmer.”

Police said that Palmer was “attacked, hacked, and left for dead” in June 2020 and was found covered in blood inside her home in Cottageville, a small town in the west of the province.

Police say they found Palmer in an “upright position” on her couch with severe injuries caused by what appeared to be a hatchet or ax and she suffered a “traumatic brain injury, possibly as a result of a wound resulting from a blow.”

Police Chief Ross Mellitger said in an interview with a local channel that police initially thought she had died, before realizing that she was having trouble breathing.

Daniel Palmer was arrested and charged with attempted murder and premeditated assault.

