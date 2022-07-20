Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait top countries with most OFW repatriation cases

8 hours ago

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were the top two countries with the most number of repatriation cases according to the data presented by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In 2021 alone, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration recorded 4,958 repatriation cases from Saudi Arabia coming from three areas Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar.

Kuwait came in second woth 507 cases. Middle Easter countries dominate the top 5 with Qatar, Oman and Jordan.

Saudi Arabia also topped the list of repatriation requests received by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA.

The DMW has launched a new command center seeking to expedite repatriation requests from distressed overseas Filipino workers.

“Magkakatulungan kami sa halip na magtuturuan kung paano mapapauwi ang isang naghihinagpis na OFW,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople said in a press briefing.

The command center will accommodate requests from OFWs, their families, leaders of Filipino communities and non-government organizations.

