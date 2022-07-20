Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RAK Customs seizes 29kg illegal drugs hidden in vehicle’s spare tire

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Ras Al Khaimah Customs officers at Al Dara border checkpoint managed to seize huge quantity of hashish from 28 bags from a vehicle attempting to enter the Emirates.

During a search of the vehicle, customs officers noticed some changes had been made to the spare tire and the substance was hidden in the spare tire of a vehicle as it was trying to enter the country.

Officials found 28 bags of hashish, weighing 29.3 kilograms.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Police arrests two for growing Marijuana at farm

Mohammed Al Mahrazi, director general of Ras Al Khaimah Customs, praised the vigilance of the officers who carried out the search saying this clearly reflects the efforts by the department to develop and “support its human cadres.”

Authorities said legal measures were taken, but no details were given about the driver of the vehicle or if there were passengers while Al Mehrezi instructed the people to honour the inspectors who helped seize the narcotics.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

alex gonzaga 1

Did Alex Gonzaga resign from ‘Lunch Out Loud’ due to ‘It’s Showtime’ merger?

4 hours ago
aljur abrenica aj raval

Cristy Fermin alleges AJ Raval is pregnant with Aljur Abrenica’s child

4 hours ago
vaccination covid 19 philippines joey razon

Proposed COVID-19 restrictions to ease if more Filipinos will get boosted – DOH

4 hours ago
iStock 944043026 1

Marcos says ‘blended learning’ still an option in specific areas

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button