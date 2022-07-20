RAK Customs seizes 29kg illegal drugs hidden in vehicle’s spare tire

The Ras Al Khaimah Customs officers at Al Dara border checkpoint managed to seize huge quantity of hashish from 28 bags from a vehicle attempting to enter the Emirates.

During a search of the vehicle, customs officers noticed some changes had been made to the spare tire and the substance was hidden in the spare tire of a vehicle as it was trying to enter the country.

Officials found 28 bags of hashish, weighing 29.3 kilograms.

Mohammed Al Mahrazi, director general of Ras Al Khaimah Customs, praised the vigilance of the officers who carried out the search saying this clearly reflects the efforts by the department to develop and “support its human cadres.”

Authorities said legal measures were taken, but no details were given about the driver of the vehicle or if there were passengers while Al Mehrezi instructed the people to honour the inspectors who helped seize the narcotics.