Proposed COVID-19 restrictions to ease if more Filipinos will get boosted – DOH

Department of Health (DOH) Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the proposed new COVID-19 restrictions would be based on the existing COVID-19 pandemic situation and if the booster shot coverage for Filipinos will increase to at least 50%.

Vergeire said that the new restriction classifications sought by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. do not necessarily mean that restrictions will be lifted.

“The alert level system will still remain but just for risk communication for the public and the implementing units. As to restrictions, ide-decouple po natin siya. Bibigyan na ng general guide ang publiko at saka ang ating implementing units regarding risk levels kung ano ang dapat gawin,” she said in an interview with GMA News.

“We will be doing actions and easing restrictions based on the situation. May kondisyon din na sinabi ang ating Presidente that we can only ease our restrictions if and when we can be able to improve our booster coverage. So ito ang pagta-trabahuan natin in the first 100 days,” she added.

The health department eyes to vaccinate 23.8 million Filipinos to achieve the target 50% booster coverage in the first 100 days of Marcos.

So far, 15.5 million individuals in the country have received their first booster dose.

