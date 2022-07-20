New study ranks UAE passport 1st across in Arab region, 15th most powerful worldwide

The UAE passport is the 15th most powerful in the world with a score of 176 for visa-free or visa on arrival, a latest ranking released by global investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners has pointed out.

The report highlighted that the UAE passport remains the strongest in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and even in the wider Arab world.

It added that the UAE has made unprecedented achievements as the biggest gainer on the index.

“Throughout the turmoil of the past two years, one thing has remained constant: the growing strength of the UAE passport, which now sits at 15th place on the ranking, with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 176. Over the past decade, the country has made unparalleled gains as the biggest climber on the index — in 2012, it sat at 64th place on the rankings, with a score of just 106,” the report said.

The UAE has also become the focus of intense interest among affluent investors (HNWIs) and high-net-worth individuals.

Earlier the Global Passport Index released by Arton Capital last year ranked UAE first globally for achieving the highest mobility score.

Dr Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute and member of the Advisory Committee of Henley & Partners, said the GCC countries have ambitious initiatives and schemes to attract high-net-worth individuals and skilled expatriates.