Marcos says ‘blended learning’ still an option in specific areas

President Bongbong Marcos clarifies that despite the push of the Education Department to resume full face-to-face classes in November, some schools or areas may still resort to blended learning due to key factors.

Marcos said that key concerns in the education sector include the supply of teachers and stable internet.

RELATED STORY: Marcos’ 3rd Cabinet meeting focuses on education, social welfare

DepEd says school opening will be on August 22 with a transition periood of more than two months. Schools are expected to conduct face-to-face classes beginning November 2.

“All we have to do is identify the areas of blended learning so that we can focus. Prepare the devices and things they need that were not supplied to children during the pandemic,” Marcos said during his third Cabinet meeting.

Marcos told Vice President and Education chief Sara Duterte to prepare a plan on what to do beyond October 31 for those who can’t execute a 5-day physical classes.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos, VP Sara Duterte eye full resumption face-to-face classes in November

Other issues mentioned by the president include internet connectivity and the surge in COVID-19 cases which he said could affect the implementation of in-person learning.

Marcos also ordered the swift construction of classrooms destroyed by Typhoon Odette last year.

“We continue with blended learning but only in very specific places. As much as possible, classes should really be face-to-face,” Marcos also said.