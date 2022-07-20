Locked up by employers, maltreatment, finished contracts among reasons for repatriation of OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers revealed some of the leading reasons for the repatriation request of distressed overseas Filipino workers.

In a list released by the agency, being locked up by their employers was the top reason followed by contract violations and maltreatment.

OFWs also cite medical reasons due to COVID-19, having multiple employers, no communication with family and no salary as their reasons for wanting to come back home.

Being overworked, raped, poor working conditions and sexual harassment complete the list of reasons why OFWs want to be repatriated.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were the top two countries with the most number of repatriation cases according to government data.

In 2021 alone, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration recorded 4,958 repatriation cases from Saudi Arabia coming from three areas Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar.

Kuwait came in second woth 507 cases. Middle Eastern countries dominate the top 5 with Qatar, Oman and Jordan.

Saudi Arabia also topped the list of repatriation requests received by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA.

The DMW has launched a new command center seeking to expedite repatriation requests from distressed overseas Filipino workers.