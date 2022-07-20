DSWD reprimands 5 employees for not answering agency’s hotline calls

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary (DSWD) has reprimanded five employees for not answering the agency’s hotline calls.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, said employees working at the hotline center received a warning for their unresponsive conduct.

“Reprimand at warning sa limang kasama natin sa hotline operations dahil hindi po kasi nila sinasagot ang mga tawag sa hotlines. Ano pa pong silbi ng mga hotlines kung wala namang sasagot,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier two employees, one stationed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and another in the satellite office in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, were also taken to task for their rude conduct at work.

An employee at NAIA was removed for not following the health standards of the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases in assisting a mother and child while Tagbilaran satellite office staff was relieved for rudely talking to a client.

“The said staff already apologized to the client who was only asking how to be a Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiary,” DSWD said.

DSWD chief asked employees to provide an “excellent public service to the poor, vulnerable, marginalized, and disadvantaged sectors in society.”