DMW launches ‘One Repat Command Center’

The Department of Migrant Workers has launched a new command center seeking to expedite repatriation requests from distressed overseas Filipino workers.

“Magkakatulungan kami sa halip na magtuturuan kung paano mapapauwi ang isang naghihinagpis na OFW,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople said in a press briefing.

The command center will accommodate requests from OFWs, their families, leaders of Filipino communities and non-government organizations.

RELATED STORY: Ople: DMW is home for all OFWs

Ople said they will make sure the families will be in the loop in the repatriation process.

Witnessing the problems and struggles of OFWs asking for government’s help, Ople hopes the new command center will ease the burden to OFWs and their families.

“Wala nang umiiyak na nanay na nangungutang sa kapitbahay o kamag-anak at sasakay ng barko patungong Maynila para mapauwi yung binugbog at nilapastangan nilang anak,” she added.

READ ON: Ople to create a DMW office dedicated to OFW repatriation

The command center is open from Monday to Friday, 8AM to 5PM.

There is also a 24/7 hotline which is 1348. Requests can also be sent at [email protected].

