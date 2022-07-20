Abu Dhabi court fines tenant AED 300,000 for creating partitions in villa

A court in Abu Dhabi has asked a tenant to compensate the landlord with AED 300,000 for subletting the villa and dividing the house into four partitions.

The landlord filed a lawsuit against the tenant for partitioning the villa and subletting it to four families without his consent and in violation of housing laws in Abu Dhabi.

The landlord had sought AED 510,000 in compensation for the damages that required renovation and maintenance as well as eviction of the tenant.

RELATED STORY: Non-UAE citizens cannot rent houses in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid area

The tenant refused the landlord’s claims stressing that an earlier court order had dismissed the case while an engineering expert said the defendant divided the house into four sections with modifications and additions costing AED 300,000 in renovation.

The Abu Dhabi Family Court and for Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that the defendant violated the housing rules causing damages to the villa.