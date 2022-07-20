5 out of 10 Filipinos believe public school teachers are underpaid – Pulse Asia

A Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has revealed that half of Filipinos believe that public school teachers are not paid enough.

According to the Ulat ng Bayan survey, 50 per cent of Filipinos believe that public school teachers are underpaid while 37 per cent say they have enough salary.

The other 3 per cent believe they are overpaid, and 10 per cent are undecided from among 1,200 respondents from June 24-27.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews nationwide and it has an error margin of ±2.8 per cent for national percentages and ±5.7 per cent for the National Capital Region, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The survey likewise says that 57 per cent of Filipinos belonging to Classes A, B, and C believe public school teachers are underpaid while 53 per cent from Class E and 48 per cent from Class D think they are paid too little while 8 per cent of those who believe that public school teachers are overpaid belong to the ABC class, 2 per cent from the D class, and 4 per cent from the E class.

Gatchalian, who will chair the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts, and Culture in the 19th Congress, called for an increase in the pay of public school teachers.

“Panahon na upang itaas natin ang sweldo ng ating mga guro, lalo na’t sila ay napakahalagang sangkap sa pagkakatuto ng ating mga kabataan,” he said in a statement.

“Kung maitataas natin ang kanilang mga sahod, maitataas din natin ang kanilang morale at mahihikayat din natin ang mas maraming mga kabataan na kumuha ng kurso sa pagtuturo,” he added.