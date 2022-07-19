Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Amb. Quintana meets with WAM Director General Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi to tackle media cooperation

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana recently met with Emirates News Agency (WAM) Director-General Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi to discuss avenues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.

Amb. Quintana was also invited to participate in the upcoming Global Media Congress which is slated to take place this November 2022.

On July 18, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) announced the opening of electronic registration for visitors to the Global Media Congress (GMC), which will be held from the 15th to the 17th of November under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The event will include a conference and exhibition specialized in the media industry, and will provide opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and ways of cooperation in strengthening mechanisms for developing civilized and human media in the service of humanity, ensuring its happiness, and developing societies through solid, reliable, and highly credible media.

