Smartphones ‘least affordable’ in Philippines – study

The Philippines is among the countries in Southeast Asia where smartphones are not affordable, a study by e-commerce aggregator iPrice Group has pointed out.

The iPrice study titled “State of Shoppers in Southeast Asia,” has highlighted that “smartphones were found to be the least affordable for Vietnamese, Filipino and Indonesian consumers.”

RELATED STORY: LIST: WhatsApp to stop working in 43 smartphone models

“In Vietnam and the Philippines, the average price for a mid-range smartphone is two or more times the average monthly salary,” it added.

In Indonesia, the average cost of a new mid-range smartphone is more than the average monthly salary, the iPrice report has suggested.

The e-commerce aggregator said that even low-end smartphones are expensive investments for customers in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia as they cost more than 70% of the average monthly wage.

READ ON: “WhatsAppitis” cases on the rise among smartphone addicts

The affordability of smartphones, according to iPrice, was determined by comparing the average salaries of the selected countries with the average prices of selected smartphone models and brands such as Apple, Oppo, Samsung, and Vivo.

The group reportedly tapped into its’ catalog of 7.5 billion offers from e-commerce marketplaces, sellers, and brands and compared actual smartphone pricing from 250,000 smartphone listings.