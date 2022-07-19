Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai’s Metaverse Strategy

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a new strategy that seeks to increase the presence of blockchain and metaverse companies in Dubai was unveiled by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community. The metaverse strategy is aimed to contribute AED 4 billion to the national economy over five years, along with supporting the creation of 40,000 virtual jobs.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed underscored the importance of consolidating Dubai’s status as a hub offering the most advanced ecosystem for the metaverse and as a frontrunner in adopting digital solutions globally.

“We launched today the Dubai Metaverse Strategy. The next revolution in technological and economic fields will impact all aspects of life during the next two decades. We have 1,000 companies in Dubai currently working in this sector, which contribute $500 million to our national economy. We expect it to rise strongly during the coming period,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The strategy aims to build on Dubai’s achievement of attracting more than 1,000 companies in the fields of blockchain and metaverse and also prioritise upgrading distinguished talents in the field of metaverse through education and training, as well as developing metaverse applications and using them in Dubai government institutions. It also promotes Dubai’s ambitions to support more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, underscored the importance of designing the future with new digital strategies for adopting the metaverse in vital sectors.