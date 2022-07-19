Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pinay receives a ‘sermon cake’ on her birthday

Photo from Facebook: Cecille Galon Purog

A Filipina who celebrated her birthday received an unusual cake for the special occasion coming from her siblings.

In a GMA News report, instead of a ‘Happy Birthday’ greeting, Cy Belle’s cake has a message that tends to make her feel guilty.

According to her sister Cecille, the celebrant wished for a cake on her birthday on July 10 but the time was considered to be within ‘petsa de peligro’ or having less money before pay day.

But Cybelle’s siblings managed to fulfill her wish and bought her a cake.

“Nagpabili ka pa talaga ng cake CYBELLE kita mo ngang wala pa kaming sweldo at enrollment pa ng mga pamangkin mo,” the dedication said.

Cecille said that they all laughed after seeing the cake and they were just having fun when they shared their experience online.

