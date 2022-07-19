Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH 18th Congress submits resolution commending Bangkóta team at Expo 2020 Dubai

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

The 18th Congress has filed a resolution commending and congratulating the highly-successful participation of the Philippines in the recently-concluded Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ‘Bangkóta’ pavilion was one of the most-visited pavilions with over 1 million individuals who explored the coral-reef structure and intricate works of art that tell the 4,000-year story of the Philippines cultural sustainability.

Resolution no. 305 of the 18th Congress of the Philippines highlighted the efforts of former Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos, and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana who oversaw the creative process of the pavilion.

Artistic touch

The resolution also highlighted the key participation of Arch. Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal Architecture+Design who masterplanned the Bangkóta, as well as Marian Pastor Roces, who curated the spaces that told the story of the emergence of Filipinos from all parts of the world.

In addition, it also commended the works of National Artist for Music Ramon P. Santos, whose music enveloped the interior spaces of the exhibition. The Bangkóta also featured the works of art from some of the Philippines’ top talents in the fields of visual arts, photography, fashion, gastronomy, mobile game development, and paved the way for Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to promote their works to millions of visitors of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

DUBAI, 11 February 2022. Philippines National Day Celebration at Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo by Walaa Alshaer/Expo 2020 Dubai)
DUBAI, 11 February 2022. Philippines National Day Celebration at Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo by Walaa Alshaer/Expo 2020 Dubai)

The minds behind the Philippines’ alluring National Day Gala Presentation ‘Daluyong ng Diwa’, were also given credence. It commended the efforts of Japhet Mari (JM) Cabling who choreographed the musical, Ejay Yatco who created the music and lyrics, Leeroy New who was behind the costumes and production design, as well as Bart Guingona as the show’s director and producer.

It also commended the entire cast of the musical led by Bayang Barrios as the ‘Diwata’ and Alexa Salcedo as the ‘Young Girl’ – as audiences watched the ‘Bangkóta’ come in motion in a six-suite musical.

WhatsApp Image 2021 10 03 at 3.33.01 PM
(From L-R) Arch. Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal Architecture+Design, PDTI Assistant Secretary and PH Pavilion Alternate Commissioner-General Rosvi C. Gaetos, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO & Managing Director of New Perspective Media, Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Sharihan Al Mashary, UAE’s First Female Emirati General Manager.

New Perspective Media, a leading 360-degree marketing and communications agency in the UAE, with offices in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, served as the official news, PR, events, and communication agency of the Philippines Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

GDP

DOF projects Philippines has fastest-growth in ASEAN+3 in 2022

48 mins ago
PH Embassy Louvre discount

Louvre Abu Dhabi, PH Embassy give 50% discount to view Golden Artifacts from Philippines

1 hour ago
quintana alrayssi

WATCH: Amb. Quintana meets with WAM Director General Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi to tackle media cooperation

2 hours ago
Dubai landscape plus OFWs

OWWA to launch OFW Children’s Circle to assist kids of overseas workers

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button