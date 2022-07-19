PH 18th Congress submits resolution commending Bangkóta team at Expo 2020 Dubai

The 18th Congress has filed a resolution commending and congratulating the highly-successful participation of the Philippines in the recently-concluded Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ‘Bangkóta’ pavilion was one of the most-visited pavilions with over 1 million individuals who explored the coral-reef structure and intricate works of art that tell the 4,000-year story of the Philippines cultural sustainability.

Resolution no. 305 of the 18th Congress of the Philippines highlighted the efforts of former Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos, and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana who oversaw the creative process of the pavilion.

Artistic touch

The resolution also highlighted the key participation of Arch. Royal Pineda of Budji+Royal Architecture+Design who masterplanned the Bangkóta, as well as Marian Pastor Roces, who curated the spaces that told the story of the emergence of Filipinos from all parts of the world.

In addition, it also commended the works of National Artist for Music Ramon P. Santos, whose music enveloped the interior spaces of the exhibition. The Bangkóta also featured the works of art from some of the Philippines’ top talents in the fields of visual arts, photography, fashion, gastronomy, mobile game development, and paved the way for Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to promote their works to millions of visitors of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The minds behind the Philippines’ alluring National Day Gala Presentation ‘Daluyong ng Diwa’, were also given credence. It commended the efforts of Japhet Mari (JM) Cabling who choreographed the musical, Ejay Yatco who created the music and lyrics, Leeroy New who was behind the costumes and production design, as well as Bart Guingona as the show’s director and producer.

It also commended the entire cast of the musical led by Bayang Barrios as the ‘Diwata’ and Alexa Salcedo as the ‘Young Girl’ – as audiences watched the ‘Bangkóta’ come in motion in a six-suite musical.

