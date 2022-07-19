OWWA to launch OFW Children’s Circle to assist kids of overseas workers

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is forming an OFW Children’s Circle for children who were left behind in the Philippines by their OFW parents to address the impact on the children.

Labor Secretary Benny Laguesma and Migrant Workers Chief Susan Toots Ople approved a resolution last Friday for the formation of OFW Children’s Circle.

“It is imperative to organise the OFW Children’s Circle to achieve their potential in community and nation building. It will also address the societal impact of labor migration such as separation from their OFW-parent, negative effects on their well-being and mental health, and help them cope with the negative effects and social costs of migration and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the resolution said.

As the country transitions to a new normal, children left behind by their parents need psychological intervention with the OFW Children’s Circle aims to showcase the creative skills and talents of OFW children, improve their socialization skills, foster awareness in civic advocacies and build camaraderie among fellow OFW children.

The OWWA board approved the proposal to conduct a series of activities such as arts and culture, sports and recreation, civic involvement, values reorientation, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and health and wellness with OWWA chief Hans Cacdac saying that the formation of the community of OFW children was also one of the orders of President Bongbong Marcos to Ople.

“We will form groups of OFW children in the Philippines left behind by their OFW parents and address their societal needs in terms of cushioning the negative effects of the absence of their OFW loved ones,” Cacdac said.