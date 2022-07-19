Marcos’ 3rd Cabinet meeting focuses on education, social welfare

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

The third Cabinet meeting of President Bongbong Marcos has focused on the Department of Education and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“Today we will be briefed by Secretary VP Inday on her plans for the DepEd and then following that will be Sec. Erwin, who will give us a rundown on the DSWD,” Marcos said in a video shared by Malacañang on Tuesday.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo declared that under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, at least 1.3 million beneficiaries out of 4.4 million are no longer considered “poor”.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said this frees up P15 billion for other qualified persons to replace them and now be included in the program.

This is also the first physical Cabinet meeting of Marcos after contracting COVID-19.

