Holiday home operators in Abu Dhabi advised to obtain license by August 1

Abu Dhabi holiday home operators have been advised to register their properties in the online system of the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism ahead of the final deadline of August 1, 2022

Individuals interested in renting out a holiday home should follow a simple online application procedure, which includes providing several documents, including a licence application form, a photocopy of the passport or Emirates ID of the owner, the unit’s certificate of insurance, the unit’s deed, and any additional documentation requested by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi), the authority said in a statement.

Hamad Mohammed Saeed Alsudain, Licensing and Regulatory Compliance Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “In line with international best practices, we are reminding holiday home operators that the deadline to obtain their licence and lawfully take part in the temporary home letting business is August 1. Our aim is for residents and visitors alike to feel comfortable and safe at holiday homes across the emirate, making Abu Dhabi an even more attractive destination for business and leisure travellers. We thank all operators and members of the community for their cooperation and understanding.”

The requirements for operating holiday home rentals in the emirate came into effect last year following a decision by the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.