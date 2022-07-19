COVID-19 pandemic now on its ‘endgame’, NCR cases might have already peaked – experts

A number of experts believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is now nearing its endgame. Some say the rising number of new infections in Metro Manila may have already reached its peak.

Former National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 medical adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa said in a forum that COVID-19 could no longer be considered as an emerging disease.

“IATF’s concept is really in the beginning of an emerging infectious disease. I don’t think I can consider COVID today, after three years, still an emerging infectious disease. It’s just one of the diseases. In fact we have more dengue cases today,” Herbosa said .

“I think we are in the endgame of the pandemic. It’s the third year. I really think that things have to come back to less temporary and more institutional arrangements,” he added.

Herbosa also agreed with the Marcos administration’s move to streamline the functions of the IATF and make it more appropriate to changing times.

“We’re in the endgame. We just have to accept the fact that in the end, people are just feeling more comfortable with Omicron and you don’t see people really dying like in Delta. You may see people with long COVID, yes, but people are just starting to get on with their lives. If you look at people in America, Europe, and other countries, they don’t really care anymore,” he said.

The OCTA research group agreed with the statement but instead urges the Marcos government to include more independent scientists and experts in policy making.

“OCTA is in agreement that we’re at the end stage given how the COVID has evolved with Omicron as a dominant variant that things are more manageable now, hospitals don’t seem to be overwhelmed and serious cases are very low,” OCTA said.

“But we’re still in the midst of a surge, we’re still in the midst of managing it. Unless there is an exit plan, and this is the challenge for the administration, I think we should agree with streamlining IATF and its functions, but we’re suggesting to expand its science advice,” the group added.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said in another briefing that the cases in Metro Manila may have peaked.

“Sa Metro Manila, may possibility na baka nag-peak na. Paano natin nasabi ‘yan? Kasi ‘pag tinitignan natin ‘yung daily positivity rate, ‘yung pinakamataas noong July 15, at bumaba na noong July 16 at 17,” he said.

“Ang ibig sabihin kung magtuloy-tuloy ito, baka pababa na ‘yung trend natin sa Metro Manila. Hindi pa sa buong bansa necessarily kasi may mga regions pa na nagsisimula pa lang tumaas ‘yung bilang ng kaso,” he added.