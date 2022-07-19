Ajman: Ex-boyfriend kills lover, wraps up body in blankets to hide evidence

A court in Ajman sentenced a man to death sentence after being proven guilty of choking his girlfriend to death. The convict is also obligated to pay the blood money to the victim’s family.

The girl’s body, wrapped up with several blankets, was found in a building in Ajman. The guard called up the police after he discovered the body in the woman’s apartment on the seventh floor of the building.

Investigations suggested that the victim was suffocated as the crime weapon was not found.

The investigation team reportedly identified the three last numbers on the victim’s mobile. The building guard, who was the last caller, said he tried to reach the victim after a foul smell emanated from her apartment. However, his call was left unanswered, as per reports from Gulf Today.

The second caller, who claimed to be the victim’s friend, told Ajman Police that the relationship ended a year and a half ago due to many disputes between them. He insisted that he was in a mall on the night of the crime, a report in Al Khaleej said.

The third caller, a girl of the same age of the victim’s, said she was her friend and she was in regularly in touch with the victim. However, she said she didn’t see the victim for the last three days.

When asked if she knew the victim’s friend, she told Ajman Police that there had always been problems between them, but he still used to visit her.

By examining the building’s surveillance cameras, it became clear that the victim’s male friend had gone into her apartment where he stayed for more than five hours, and he rushed out in a suspicious way.

He was summoned again. On being confronted with evidences, he confessed to the crime.

The suspect said that the victim angered him after a verbal altercation between them. Therefore, he choked her to death with a piece of cloth.

After committing the crime, he wiped his fingerprints, left the apartment and closed the door behind him without touching anything.