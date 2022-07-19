Abu Dhabi Police arrests two for growing Marijuana at farm

Two Asian nationals were detained by Abu Dhabi Police for using a portion of their sponsor’s property to cultivate 14 marijuana plants in one of the farms.

According to security sources, the accused planted the cannabis plants on one of the fields where they worked with the intention of selling the plant’s byproducts it.

In line with legal procedures, the farm was searched and the suspects were detained, along with 14 cannabis plants.

The Public Prosecution ordered the narcotic plants to be uprooted. Investigations revealed that the farm’s owner did not visit them frequently. This situation was exploited by the two accused, who planted these narcotic plants in a remote area far from the farm.

Brigadier General Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, called on farm owners to follow up on their sponsored workers, provide advice and instructions to them, and urged them not to commit any legal violations such as possession of prohibited items or cultivation of narcotic substances such as cannabis.

He called on the public to contact the Aman service at 8002626 to submit reports or information at any time.