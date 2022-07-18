Latest NewsNewsTFT News

VP and DepEd Sec. Duterte: Uniforms not required this SY 2022-2023

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte announced through a Viber message on Monday, July 18 that learners will not be required to wear school uniforms for the coming school year 2022-2023.

Duterte said that the move is set “to ease the financial burden on families of learners.”

d30
Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte

She cited DepEd Order (DO) No. 065, s. 2010 which states that “wearing school uniforms is not even required.” The said DO was put in place during the pre-pandemic period.

“The wearing of a school uniform shall not be required in public schools. Students with existing uniforms may continue using these uniforms, if they so desire, to avoid incurring additional costs for new attire,” reads the Department Order.

12345
Photo of Filipino students in classroom

Duterte is hoping that by placing this measure, parents’ burden with the coronavirus pandemic as well as inflationary pressures will be somehow will be less.

“Even before the pandemic, it was not a strict requirement for public schools to wear uniforms to avoid incurring additional costs to the families of our learners. All the more that it will not be required this School Year given the increasing prices and economic losses due to the pandemic,” said Duterte in a report released by Philippine News Agency.

Duterte, announced earlier this July that all public school classes will start on Aug. 22. Blended or online classes will be allowed on until October 31st and face-to-face classes shall be fully implemented starting November 2.

READ: Face-to-face classes to resume as DepEd announce academic calendar for 2022-2023

Duterte said the mandatory face-to-face classes is vital in addressing learning loss incurred during the pandemic distance, online or blended learning setup.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Kiray Celis 63RD BIRTHDAY dad

WATCH: Actress Kiray Celis gifts father Php63,000 on birthday

10 hours ago
Pen Medina

Pen Medina hospitalized for spine disorder for three weeks

10 hours ago
The Filipino Times PH oil firms raise fuel prices thrice in August 1

PH announces new wave of rollback in gasoline prices from July 19

11 hours ago
school teacher 1

4 out of 10 Filipinos unsatisfied with K-12 education program – Pulse Asia

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button