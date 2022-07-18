VP and DepEd Sec. Duterte: Uniforms not required this SY 2022-2023

Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte announced through a Viber message on Monday, July 18 that learners will not be required to wear school uniforms for the coming school year 2022-2023.

Duterte said that the move is set “to ease the financial burden on families of learners.”

She cited DepEd Order (DO) No. 065, s. 2010 which states that “wearing school uniforms is not even required.” The said DO was put in place during the pre-pandemic period.

“The wearing of a school uniform shall not be required in public schools. Students with existing uniforms may continue using these uniforms, if they so desire, to avoid incurring additional costs for new attire,” reads the Department Order.

Duterte is hoping that by placing this measure, parents’ burden with the coronavirus pandemic as well as inflationary pressures will be somehow will be less.

“Even before the pandemic, it was not a strict requirement for public schools to wear uniforms to avoid incurring additional costs to the families of our learners. All the more that it will not be required this School Year given the increasing prices and economic losses due to the pandemic,” said Duterte in a report released by Philippine News Agency.

Duterte, announced earlier this July that all public school classes will start on Aug. 22. Blended or online classes will be allowed on until October 31st and face-to-face classes shall be fully implemented starting November 2.

Duterte said the mandatory face-to-face classes is vital in addressing learning loss incurred during the pandemic distance, online or blended learning setup.