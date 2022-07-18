‘Tiger Bongbong and Tiger Liza’; Zoo in Malabon names tigers after President Bongbong and First Lady

Two tigers in Malabon Zoo have been named after President Bong Bong Marcos and First Lady Liza by zoo owner Manny Tangco, shared a UniTeam community Facebook page on Monday, July 18.

Local media outlets in the Philippines have also shared photos and videos of the tigers which according to the owner are symbolisms of the “tiger economy” that is set for the Philippines with Bongbong as its leader.

The tiger named Bongbong is a two-year-old royal Bengal tiger while Tiger Liza is a one-year-old rare Siberian tiger.

Tangco said in videos circulating online that he hopes that the First Lady will support caring for nature.

Earlier this year, netizens called for an online donation drive to help the starving animals of the Malabon Zoo, Aquarium and Botanical Garden.

It can also be recalled that new tiger cubs in 2016 were named after ‘Duterte’ and ‘Leni.’