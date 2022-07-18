PhilPost: Over 14 million National IDs delivered

The Philippine Postal Corporation reported that the government has delivered 14 million national ID cards so far.

PhilPost Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Norman Fulgencio said in a Laging Handa briefing that 14,033,000 out of the 14,800,000 national IDs that are up for delivery have been distributed.

“So ongoing yung about 700,000 plus since July 8,” Fulgencio said during the online briefing.

RELATED STORY: Philsys gathers biometric information of 60M Filipinos for national ID

“So by tomorrow, we will get our latest update report. Siguro yung 700,000 baka nabawasan na yan ng mga 350,000 so siguro 50 percent na lang ng balance natin yung nai-deliver na,” he added.

Fulgencio refused to comment when asked about the delays in the production and delivery of the national IDs.

“I don’t think I’m the right person to answer the question. Ang trabaho namin ay i-deliver ‘yan. Once na matanggap namin, Kailangan naming i-deliver. ,” Fulgencio said.

READ ON: PSA: Over 10 million Filipinos receive national ID cards

The PhilPost head that the Philippine Statistics Authoroty is the best agency to answer queries on the roll out of the ID system.

“Kung ano yung reason kung bakit nadedelay, we’re not technical about it. Baka mas maganda si PSA ang sumagot nun,” he added.