Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH announces new wave of rollback in gasoline prices from July 19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Consumers are up for another week of relief on their fuel budgets as oil firms will reduce prices of oil.

Prices of gasoline products will be reduced by Php5 per liter, while diesel prices will go down by Php2 per liter effective Tuesday, July 19.

RELATED STORY: Big time oil price roll back expected – DOE

This marks the the third straight week of fuel price cuts after weeks of consecutive oil price hikes.

Philippines’ Shell Petroleum Corporation, Cleanfuel, PetroGazz and Seaoil have sent notices of their price rollback effective Tuesday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DEPED UNIFORMS

VP and DepEd Sec. Duterte: Uniforms not required this SY 2022-2023

8 hours ago
Kiray Celis 63RD BIRTHDAY dad

WATCH: Actress Kiray Celis gifts father Php63,000 on birthday

10 hours ago
Pen Medina

Pen Medina hospitalized for spine disorder for three weeks

10 hours ago
school teacher 1

4 out of 10 Filipinos unsatisfied with K-12 education program – Pulse Asia

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button