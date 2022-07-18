PH announces new wave of rollback in gasoline prices from July 19

Consumers are up for another week of relief on their fuel budgets as oil firms will reduce prices of oil.

Prices of gasoline products will be reduced by Php5 per liter, while diesel prices will go down by Php2 per liter effective Tuesday, July 19.

This marks the the third straight week of fuel price cuts after weeks of consecutive oil price hikes.

Philippines’ Shell Petroleum Corporation, Cleanfuel, PetroGazz and Seaoil have sent notices of their price rollback effective Tuesday.