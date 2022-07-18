Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs eligible to get business loans up to Php 5M through reintegration program

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are eligible to get a loan of QR77,000 (Php5m) under the Reintegration Program.

This was disclosed during a recent financial literacy webinar hosted by the Philippine Embassy in Qatar and the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank).

The loan programme is for OFWs who want to begin or expand their business in the Philippines through a joint partnership of LANDBANK, a government-owned financial institution within the Philippines, and the Overseas Employees Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Gerald Heriales, OFBank Consultant Officer in Center East Area, said that the loan amount is determined by the undertaking wants or the capability of the borrower to pay the mortgage and that the minimum amount is P 100,000 while the maximum amount is Php 2M for single proprietorship, and P 5m for “partnership, corporation, cooperative.”

An OFW can mortgage 80 % of the full undertaking price, whereas the borrower ought to shoulder the remaining 20 % and the eligible loan purposes are working capital, and fixed asset acquisition, while the interest rate is fixed at 7.5 per cent per annum for both short-term and term loans.

