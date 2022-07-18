Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos says no need for law mandating COVID-19 booster shots

Staff Report

President Bongbong Marcos believes that there is no need to legislate a law mandating COVID-19 booster shots amid low turn out of boosters in the country.

“There is no need to legislate this because we are still free to choose when it comes to our own health. But as time goes by…data and studies have shown that vaccination can help a lot in keeping us safe from COVID-19,” Marcos said in a vlog.

Marcos also urged the public to get boosted due to the rising number of new cases.

“Hindi naman talaga kailangang isabatas pa ito dahil malaya pa rin tayong mamili para sa ating sariling kalusugan. Pero habang tumatagal ay mas lumilinaw ang sinasabi ng siyensiya: ang mga datos at mga pag-aaral na ang pagpapabakuna ay malaki ang naitutulong para sa ating kaligtasan mula sa COVID-19,” Marcos said.

Marcos has already finished his isolation after testing positive for the virus.

“Tung aking naging sintomas ay kaunting lagnat, kaunting pangangati ng lalamunan, pero ‘di na talaga siya bumaba sa aking baga at naging kumplikado,” he said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to again emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and also of the booster shots. This was the second time I got COVID, but I believe my symptoms would have been worse if it weren’t for the vaccine and booster,” he added.

