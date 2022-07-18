Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ghana isolates 90 close contacts of first two reported deaths of highly infectious Marburg virus

Ghana has quarantined over 90 close contacts of the first two fatalities of the highly contagious Marburg virus. This is the first time the Ebola-like disease was found in the West African country.

The blood samples taken from two people in the southern Ashanti region suggested the Marburg virus.

“This is the first time Ghana has confirmed Marburg Virus Disease,” said GHS head Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said in a statement in a report on AFP.

There’s no vaccine or treatment available for the virus and its symptoms include high fever and internal and external bleeding.

The World Health Organization said Guinea had confirmed a single case in an outbreak declared over in Sept. 2021.

Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda also previously reported cases of the virus.

