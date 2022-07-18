BSP, PNP file charges vs Tiktoker who burned Php20 bill

A Tiktoker who deliberately burned a P20 bill is now facing charges filed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine National Police.

BSP Strategic Communication and Advocacy Managing Director Antonio “Tony” Lambino II said in a virtual briefing that they are now in coordination with authorities.

“’Yan po ay bawal. Nag-file ng charges ang BSP at PNP laban dito,” Lambino said.

“‘Wag lang po natin sadyaing sirain ang ating salapi dahil ‘yan po ang bawal,” Lambino added.

The netizen has posted a video of him showing him burning the bill. The video was taken down following online backlash.

Under Presidential Decree 247 of former President Ferdinand Marcos, defacement and mutilation of bank notes are punishable by law.

“Kahit sa social media, maaari tayong makapag-commit ng mga ganitong violations. Wala po kayong takas,” BSP Quezon City Representative Dickenson Gamalo said in April.

Lambino urged the public to be more careful in using paper bills.

“Possession and use of stapled bills, hindi po ‘yan illegal. Dapat tanggapin pa rin ang stapled bills at pwede pa rin pong gamitin sa mga pang araw araw na transaksyon. Igiit na lang natin, sana pangalagaan natin ang ating salapi. Let us take care of our bills and our coins,” he added.