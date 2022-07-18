Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bato Dela Rosa not keen on cooperating with ICC probe in Duterte’s war on drugs

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa says that he will not participate in the possible probe of the International Criminal Court on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The ICC recently ordered the Philippines to comment on the request of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to reopen the drug war probe.

Dela Rosa insisted that it will be an “insult” to the Philippines’ justice system and a “total infringement of our sovereignty”.

RELATED STORY: Duterte to prepare defense against ICC probe after retirement

“I’m the number two accused and gusto mo akong pumasok sa kanilang kagustuhan? Bakit ako magpa-under sa jurisdiction nila eh meron naman tayong Supreme Court dito na pwedeng mag-try sa ‘tin kung meron man tayong ginawang kalokohan? Bakit sila pa? Bakit ako haharap sa mga putik na ‘yan na hindi naman nila alam ang problema ng ating bansa at ginagawa ng ating gobyerno?” Dela Rosa said in an ABS-CBN interview.

Dela Rosa was Duterte’s first Philippine National Police chief and the chief implementer of Duterte’s war on drugs.

