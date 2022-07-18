4 out of 10 Filipinos unsatisfied with K-12 education program – Pulse Asia

A growing number of Filipino adults have expressed dissatisfaction with the country’s K-12 basic education system with a Pulse Asia survey commissioned by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian showing that forty four percent of Filipinos are dissatisfied with it.

The survey conducted on June 24 to 27 has shown that 25 percent of the 1,200 respondents said they are “somewhat dissatisfied” with the current education system. The other 19 percent said they are “truly dissatisfied” and a total of 44 percent were considered to be “dissatisfied”.

The dissatisfaction rate was 16 percentage points higher compared to the survey result in September 2019, which showed that only 28 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with the K-12 system.

Gatchalian, who is set to retain his chairmanship of the Senate basic education committee, said the “growing” dissatisfaction with the K-12 system has highlighted the urgency of conducting review and reforms on the program as the satisfaction rate likewise dropped from 50 percent in September 2019 to 39 percent in June 2022.

“Malinaw sa boses ng ating mga kababayan na hindi sila kuntento sa programa ng K to 12. Ito ay dahil hindi natutupad ang mga pangako nito at naging dagdag na pasanin lamang ito sa ating mga magulang at mga mag-aaral,” Gatchalian said in a statement.